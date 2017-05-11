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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

The terrace is a favorite gathering place. The house is positioned facing south to get the most sun exposure.
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
"The house's two main façades express both shelter and exposure. On the north, clear expanses of glass reveal ocean and coastline views; long strips of translucent channel glass dapple the light, playing on the sea's shimmering surface. The south façade, clad in copper, which wraps over the roof, is mostly enclosed, offering a retreat from the forces of nature. Roof overhangs on the east and west protect the windows and the front door from the harshness of sun and wind,
The roof terrace offers a refreshing view of the ocean. "It's important for us to consider how to place architectural elements based on the topography and orientation, and how they’re going to face the sunset, the sunrise, and interact with the wind blowing over the land," says Elizarraras.
After: The rehabilitated stables building now houses a family room, garage, and several bedrooms, and easily connects to the central courtyard.
A stainless-steel outdoor kitchen awaits.
With expansive space and views in every direction, the penthouse's two-story outdoor area offers a private park in the sky. The lower level can be assessed from the living room or master bedroom and features several spots to sit and dine. Here, one of the lounge areas is located on the upper level and can be reached via an outdoor staircase.
The roof deck features a full outdoor kitchen, custom seating that wraps a tree, and spectacular city views.
Integrated seating and firewood storage in the courtyard is crafted out of limestone at this home in Melbourne, Australia. Robson Rak Architects needed to refashion a historical cottage and stable building into a new family residence, and selected a modern palette with a long, narrow storage space for firewood.
Indoor/outdoor living becomes seamless thanks to an interior courtyard bordered by retractable glass doors. The same Savior Blue limestone flows from inside to outside.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The home has three private outdoor terraces and a pool, the latter of which is uncommon in the neighborhood.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Walden 7 is a vertical labyrinth of connected courtyards, terraces, and apartments.
A dynamic walkway bridges a gap above terraced planters.
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
A grated metal footbridge with hog-wire, guard-rail panels connects the top of the mesa from the west side to the observation deck. Stairs lead to the glazed studio and hunting blind below.
Green Roof and Ocean View
View from the rooftop.
A rooftop terrace provides views of the surrounding neighborhood.
View of bedroom
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace
Stairs to the upper viewing deck are steel and IPE open risers.
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.