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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/locations : front yard

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

According to the homeowners, one concession they made to save money was downgrading the exterior retaining wall from a gabion retaining wall to native limestone blocks.
The Cotage
Furniture designer Tom Deacon teamed up with pal and architect Andrew Jones to renovate his Toronto townhouse. “Architects tend to think of the building first, the interiors second, and last, the furniture. Our approach was the opposite,” Jones says.
Primary outdoor porch.
The tree from the entrance can be seen through a large window.
Planters full of green lead the way to a small patio.
Three brightly colored balconies and an overhanging roof define the home’s front facade.
The entrance to the home features a direct view of the rear courtyard and garden. "We were inspired by the Case Study Houses and some of Frank Lloyd Wright's Usonian homes," reveals Chevalier. "The relationship between the interior and exterior gardens was [something we] carefully studied."
The entrance to the Residence de l’Isle is planted with large coniferous trees.
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
A cobblestone courtyard lined with palm trees and native plants welcomes visitors to the home.
The front courtyard is filled with lush greenery, creating an inviting storefront for the business.
The residence, which features two corrugated metal roofs that create natural ventilation for the interior, is set toward the rear of the lot, providing courtyard space for the owners' drink stall business.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
A screen divides an entry porch from the first of several private courtyards and outdoor areas. The home is clad in ebony-stained cedar siding, which contrasts with mahogany casework.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
The original main house.
The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.
From the driveway, stepping stones lead across a wading pool to the home's main entrance. An island patio rests as a centerpiece beneath the pergola.
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming listed 340 Croton Lake Road for $12,950,000.
The oversized entry door and hardware are by Arcadia.
With its 15 floors, The Laylow stands above Kuhio Avenue in Honolulu’s Waikiki neighborhood on the South Shore of Oahu. The cantilevered awning in the front of the hotel is made out of ipe wood and was designed by Kansas City-based design firm DLR Group. As it wraps around above the bar, the material changes to sapele wood.
A detail of the shadows cast by the Equitone panels.
front site
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The Ex of In House exterior
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Views of the grasslands can be seen from both sides of the kitchen.
In winter, the conservatory is configured to enable solar gain while keeping cold air out.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Natural stonework flawlessly transitions from the exterior landscaping elements to the home's facade, creating a pure, architectural gem.
Glass Facade
The outdoor terrace features an infinity pool and spacious deck.
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
Green Roof and Ocean View
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