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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
"The house's two main façades express both shelter and exposure. On the north, clear expanses of glass reveal ocean and coastline views; long strips of translucent channel glass dapple the light, playing on the sea's shimmering surface. The south façade, clad in copper, which wraps over the roof, is mostly enclosed, offering a retreat from the forces of nature. Roof overhangs on the east and west protect the windows and the front door from the harshness of sun and wind,
“We wanted to build on the idea of a borrowed view. Because of the layered foliage, everything feels like it’s on our property, but it’s not,” Mark says.
After: The rehabilitated stables building now houses a family room, garage, and several bedrooms, and easily connects to the central courtyard.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
Integrated seating and firewood storage in the courtyard is crafted out of limestone at this home in Melbourne, Australia. Robson Rak Architects needed to refashion a historical cottage and stable building into a new family residence, and selected a modern palette with a long, narrow storage space for firewood.
The sweeping roof and courtyard glows underneath the moonlight.
The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
Set in the center of The Manzoni is a courtyard with a custom-made, forest-green marble table designed by Testi and JKL Design Studio flanked by lush greenery on three sides. The aluminum chairs are by Shapes.
front site
The Ex of In House exterior
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Since land in downtown LA comes at a premium, most hotel pools are relegated to rooftops. Hotel Figueroa's ground-level pool is an extravagant and beloved original feature that adds to the property's character and lively social scene.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Glass Facade
A full look at the exterior of the home from the backyard.
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
Entrance.
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
View from the rooftop.
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
Pool, garden
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Exterior-VILLA CP
View of bedroom
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