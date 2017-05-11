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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
The left side of the pool features a terrace and a large outdoor kitchen, while the right side includes suspended lighting and the changing rooms. The masonry screen—which is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian period—allows for a dynamic display of light and shadows on the terrace.
Emily and Mike created a small courtyard behind the office with custom concrete seating, a stone patio, and a mature tree as the focal point.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
The Arguedas family especially loves hanging out on the lanai. “We wanted to keep the indoor/outdoor connection, while recognizing the realities of Florida’s climate,” says Roberto. “The 45-foot span of sliding doors provides a lot of flexibility in that respect, and ensures that even when the heat makes us keep them closed, you never feel disconnected from the main room when enjoying the pool or sitting under the roof extension.” The pool’s surrounds were upgraded, too. Previously, guests would be staring at a “mishmash of aberrant elements; there’s just landscape out there now,” adds Epstein.
Crosby built his estate, 70375 Calico Road, during the Golden Age of Hollywood—and it looks the part. The home also comes with a storied past: an attached two-bedroom casita with a private entrance and its own kitchen, dubbed "the JFK Wing," is rumored to be where JFK and Marilyn Monroe had their infamous 1962 rendezvous.
The original main house.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Side Yard
An outdoor patio area sits under a covered area looking out onto the private courtyard.
When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.
and your go-to burger joint is in the backyard.
Generously shady roof overhangs provide shelter from the summer heat and oversized doors allow air to move through.
A roof of horizontal slats filters the harsh light and creates moody shadows.
The covered entrance area is Ulla Hell's favorite aspect of the Continuous Extension. She shares: "It is the moment when the wooden sticks turn around from the balcony bands to become the ceiling of that space, the band turns around the ceiling to finally find the thematic conclusion when touching the ground. This space also frames very nicely the view towards the surrounding topography."
Los Angeles–based Pijuan Design Workshop is helmed by a dog-loving couple who studied architecture at USC. Their models, like the Beam House, are inspired by iconic midcentury modern forms.
The atrium and adjacent skylights fill the home with light and fresh air.
The atrium as it connects to the rest of the house.
The home has three private outdoor terraces and a pool, the latter of which is uncommon in the neighborhood.
The living areas open to an outdoor deck.
After cleaning up the landscape, the team custom-made a few benches for the backyard and added gravel from Penn’s Stone Supply. The string lights and West Elm Planters add a stylish touch.
In the distance, a large outdoor living room is nestled into the surrounding vegetation. "It is a house that invites the senses, and encourages movement and occupation of a complex suite of indoor and outdoor enclosures," says the firm.
A large opening in the kitchen lets it overlook the courtyard, and a covered walkway provides easy circulation and protection from the elements to further encourage inhabitants to engage with the setting.
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming listed 340 Croton Lake Road for $12,950,000.
The oversized entry door and hardware are by Arcadia.
The exterior masonry remains largely intact. Corsar, who works mostly on commercial projects through his firm MCVI, designed a new wing that forks off the existing structure at a right angle.
The home features large windows and doors that open out onto three stone terraces, providing a perfect spot for entertaining.
"Unlike its neighbors, this house is not fenced off at its street perimeter," notes the firm. "A meadow of native grasses flows from the sidewalk with existing oaks, redwoods, and newly planted birch trees flowing inside and outside of the curving wooden wall."
Travertine flooring by New Marble Company continues from the interiors to the outdoor courtyards to further emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
"A three-foot platform raises the main floor level from the ground, protecting the house against recurring floods," explains the firm. "This difference of level between the interior and exterior was used to create sloped gardens that work as thermal buffer zones."
An expansive, infinity-edge pool stretches to the west side of the site. The winds that are cooled when passing over the pool blow through the home and into the sleeping areas.
A limestone partition wall screens the indoor courtyard from the garage.
Since land in downtown LA comes at a premium, most hotel pools are relegated to rooftops. Hotel Figueroa's ground-level pool is an extravagant and beloved original feature that adds to the property's character and lively social scene.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
The courtyard sits in the center of the home and divides it into two wings, separating the family’s private quarters from the guest accommodations. There are almost no hotel rooms in Stinson Beach, so being able to spend the night is exceptionally special.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
A limestone terrace beckons off the main living areas. The white outdoor chairs are from IKEA.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
The landscaping outside the master bath.
A look at the shaded outdoor space.
The architects set the garage and access hall at street level, but embedded the rest of the program 8.5 feet below for better access to the garden.
"The stone wall slightly protrudes above the roofs and highlights the simple forms guided by the plot’s shape," says Elorduy. "The wall draws a series of slopes and counter slopes providing the house with a singular geometry."
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
The newly landscaped yard is virtually maintenance free and features modern concrete hardscapes, as well as wood decking—perfect for alfresco entertaining.
The outdoor terrace features an infinity pool and spacious deck.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
The Pool
Outdoor area/balcony
View from the rooftop.
Comprised of a stunning grand estate, as well as a reinvented pool/guest house, this expansive private compound in Pasadena is seeking a new owner. With original steel-framed windows, beamed ceilings, warm wood-paneled walls, and a gracious floor plan, the outdoor kitchen makes for a wonderful entertaining space.
In the gravel-lined entry court shaded by a Japanese maple tree, furniture from Beall and Bell—an antique shop in Greenport, New York—mixes with Pendant Globes by Primelite Manufacturing. Bobo pillows by Adler outfit the banquette, and cedar clads the interior of the seating area.
Inspired by the precise designs of the weaver bird, these nest like lanterns can be moved around for soft (solar LED) light.
Inspired by the campaign furniture from the colonial era, the Voyager deck chair and Ambient lantern evoke a contemporary look with a vintage allure.
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