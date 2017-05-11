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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/landscapes : grass

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Grass Design Photos and Ideas

“Many people said ‘you’re crazy,’ because it’s a circular house,” says homeowner Sergio Goyri. “But in the end, we just love how easy it is to go from one place to the other and how we communicate. Every room is integrated, and that’s what we were looking for for a weekend family house."
According to the homeowners, one concession they made to save money was downgrading the exterior retaining wall from a gabion retaining wall to native limestone blocks.
The expansive grassy lawns features several ponds, fountains, native greenery, and even a tea house.
Another side of the home opens up onto a large lawn.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
"We imagined that the pool could function year-round," says Chevalier. "In winter, [it] creates an interesting contrast with the whiteness of the snow."
The pool was purposefully constructed close to the indoor living spaces in order to contribute to the interior ambiance. The material palette was informed by the color of the surrounding trees—clay brick for the walls, wood for the soffits, and stone for the flooring.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
The large, east-facing terrace has a hanging fireplace and ample room for seating. The space has the same proportions as the adjacent living room to blend the inside with the outside.
"The house's two main façades express both shelter and exposure. On the north, clear expanses of glass reveal ocean and coastline views; long strips of translucent channel glass dapple the light, playing on the sea's shimmering surface. The south façade, clad in copper, which wraps over the roof, is mostly enclosed, offering a retreat from the forces of nature. Roof overhangs on the east and west protect the windows and the front door from the harshness of sun and wind,
Rather than a lush garden, the architect opted for a singular green expression. This was done by planting a sole Caesalpinia ferra tree at the atrium - a natural sculptural at the heart of the home.
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
designed by Estúdio Minke
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
New Rear Facade
New Rear Facade from Existing Detached Garage
Crosby built his estate, 70375 Calico Road, during the Golden Age of Hollywood—and it looks the part. The home also comes with a storied past: an attached two-bedroom casita with a private entrance and its own kitchen, dubbed "the JFK Wing," is rumored to be where JFK and Marilyn Monroe had their infamous 1962 rendezvous.
Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
In addition to a saltwater pool, the meticulously landscaped, private backyard provides multiple seating areas.
"The colors of the ceiling actually reflect the activity inside the house, and the mood," says Edwards Anker. "That was one way of underlining that idea of how you experience the house, or how design can enhance that experience."
Depending on viewpoint, season, and time of day, says Edwards Anker, the water becomes either transparent or reflective. Here its flat surface mirrors the natural surroundings. At other times, undulations will reflect a rippling play of light into the house. "I know that in August at noon, we'll get the rippling water on the back wall in the living room," says Edwards Anker.
The reflecting pool/cistern serves many functions. It collects more than 50% of roof run-off to be reused for garden irrigation, acts as a cooling element in the summer as breezes run over the surface, and also "does the whole Richard Neutra effect," says Edwards Anker, in that the water, alongside the glass facade, mirrors the house and landscape.
Dense foliage surrounds the residence—the current homeowners say it's like living in a treehouse. Views from the upper deck extend to the San Gabriel Mountains.
The sweeping roof and courtyard glows underneath the moonlight.
Architect David Dowell and his wife, Kathy, took a decade to determine what they wanted to do with the historic 12-acre property they bought in eastern Kansas. The couple eventually opted to renovate and expand the modest limestone cottage that was already there. The resulting 1,250-square-foot getaway sits on the rolling plain amid elm, silver maple, and eastern red cedar trees. “You don’t have to choose between old and new,” says David. “It’s a false construct in our brain to even think that way.”
Old meets new with wood paneling, white brick, and upturned eaves.
The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.
A string of glass hallways connect the four pavilions, bringing a slice of the great outdoors inside.
When taking a vacation is as simple as stepping outside.
and your go-to burger joint is in the backyard.
Generously shady roof overhangs provide shelter from the summer heat and oversized doors allow air to move through.
The Potrero Hill home has a lush front yard with a huge, locally famous avocado tree.
To expand and also brighten the home, the team added a sun-filled dining space and opened up the lace side facade through the use of Marvin Lift and Slide Doors. "My team and I are big fans of Marvin products,
The upward slope of the 8,395-square-foot lot extends the property 43 feet above street level.
Perched on the northwest coast of Mallorca, S'Estaca offers mesmerizing Mediterranean views.
Natural geothermal springs and lush vegetation are the highlights of this modern Relais &amp; Chateaux property. Designer Ming-Hong Chiu successfully weaves the area’s natural elements into the space to create Beitou’s top sanctuary for relaxation and wellness.
This world-class wellness destination resort is tucked within the Philippines’ Batangas hinterland. For those wishing to indulge in jungle nirvana, this is the place. The Farm also boasts the best gourmet vegan cuisine in Asia Pacific.
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