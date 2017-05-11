Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/landscapes : gardens

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Gardens Design Photos and Ideas

Casa Rumeu was designed by Correa Milá Arquitectes in 1963 for the Rumeu family. While it is within walking distance of the center of Cadaqués, it feels separate, surrounded by olive groves. Part of the remodel entailed creating more garden spaces, "especially within the olive tree plantations, which are an important component of the estate’s overall charm,
The Cotage
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
The expansive grassy lawns features several ponds, fountains, native greenery, and even a tea house.
Taking inspiration from the popular Japanese film <i>My Neighbor Totoro</i>, Sydney firm CplusC Architectural Workshop renovated a four-bedroom family residence to celebrate the importance of human relationships and a connection with the natural world. A rear extension with a spacious, open-plan living area connects to an outdoor deck and landscaped backyard.
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.
Now more than ever, having a sustainable home that conserves resources and energy usage is paramount. Sustainable design and architecture has seen tremendous growth over the last decade—as has the number of professionals who specialize in designing and building green homes. While major sustainable features pertain to the initial design, planning, and building stages, there are still plenty of changes to make in your home for a greener lifestyle. Have you covered all your bases?
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
One of the home’s water features adorns a space between the bedrooms and main home. "We treat all the water from the house to clean them for irrigating the rest of the house," relates Elizarraras.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Rear Addition
New Rear Facade
New Rear Facade from Existing Detached Garage
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
The landscaped property features several lush gardens and paved dining areas. Hidden behind mature beech hedging, this outdoor area offers a sheltered loggia for al-fresco dining.
The original main house.
The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.
Natural geothermal springs and lush vegetation are the highlights of this modern Relais &amp; Chateaux property. Designer Ming-Hong Chiu successfully weaves the area’s natural elements into the space to create Beitou’s top sanctuary for relaxation and wellness.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
A roof of horizontal slats filters the harsh light and creates moody shadows.
Gardens surround the stone facade for a softening effect.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The sense of the outdoors is particularly strong in the central atrium; the space is awash in light and shadow.
Kranbuehl landscaped the previously forested backyard with a “grass terrace” and masonry walls, so that the exterior felt of a piece with the interiors. Trees and hedges still stand on the perimeter to create natural screening from the neighbors.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
front site
A Michigan couple find out they own the last of a little-known, thought-to-be-extinct breed—a midcentury modern house by Alexander Girard.
Populated by palms, the circular garden occupies the heart of the home.
This view shows how the original house relates to the new addition, which was stepped in to make room for an exterior courtyard.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
In winter, the conservatory is configured to enable solar gain while keeping cold air out.
Inspired by Japanese pocket gardens, the gardens are flanked on three sides by concrete and one wall of full glass that lights sitting areas adjacent to the lower level bedrooms.
To improve connectivity to the rear garden, Soup Architects stretched a new ground floor extension across the width of the side to open up the eastern section of the house. A living room further knits the residence with the green space.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
The newly landscaped yard is virtually maintenance free and features modern concrete hardscapes, as well as wood decking—perfect for alfresco entertaining.
12