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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
There is minimal decoration in the house, keeping the focus on the plantings that surround it.
The black front door opens to reveal a courtyard that leads to down to the backyard pool. With an eye to sustainability, the couple replaced the existing concrete with gravel.
Go Easy in Mount Standfast lies in the Sugar Hills gated community in Barbados. It has the only private tennis court on the block, and it also comes with a gazebo, cottage, and poolside pavilion with a wet bar and barbecue.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Outdoor area/balcony
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
Plants were snuck into every possible corner to soften, create ambience, and screen the city vibes. Outside the great room, the custom-cut geometric natural stone patio and fire pit table draws you into the outdoor kitchen and lounge.
Pool, garden
View of bedroom
The combination of a low concrete wall and built-in bench creates an intimate seating area that acts as an extension to the kitchen and dining room. Another steel trellis above creates an armature for more plants that will fill in and provide shade. The terrace is topped with blue stone and wood screens give the plants a ladder on which to grow.
Duravit- Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Bathtub & Shower Hansgrohe- Plumbing Bharat Floorings Group- Floor Daikin- Air Conditioners Imagination Lights- Lighting Marble Center International- Floor Moie- Furniture
Terrace
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.