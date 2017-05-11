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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/landscapes : boulders

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Boulders Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
Bloomberg windows and large sliders by LaCantina Doors bring ample light into the home.
A rendering of Kanye West's housing development is brutalist in form and muted in color.
Elysian Landscapes designed the graphic landscape for French fashion house Balenciaga, creating sculptural forms in sharp contrast to the black lava hardscape and green leafy foliage that envelops the building.
Sliding glass doors enable indoor/outdoor flow.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
Inspired by Japanese pocket gardens, the gardens are flanked on three sides by concrete and one wall of full glass that lights sitting areas adjacent to the lower level bedrooms.
In addition to spacious flagstone patios, the landscaping includes a running creek, rear pond, as well as a rocky wet and dry creek on site.
The landscaping outside the master bath.
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
The outdoor terrace features an infinity pool and spacious deck.
Damon Fuhrer Landscapes created a Japanese-inspired garden that incorporated bamboo, moss-covered boulders, and a water feature.
In the back, ivy climbs across the garage’s raw cedar cladding next to a gate that allows access to the laneway—but the boys prefer to climb the fence.
Frey House II
A spacious outdoor deck with a path that leads down to the lake.
The 2,300-square-foot home’s overhangs shelter its porches.
A quiet, sheltered outdoor dining area