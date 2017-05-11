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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/fences, walls : wood

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
A covered walkway connects the main house (at left) with a flexible-use ADU. The smaller structure was initially offered to Bhavani's parents, but they opted to live under the same roof as the rest of the family.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
"We didn't want to put a lot of furniture out there," says Terry of the east terrace, adding that they sometimes bring the dining table outside for meals. "You can make it work with whatever you want."
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.
Now more than ever, having a sustainable home that conserves resources and energy usage is paramount. Sustainable design and architecture has seen tremendous growth over the last decade—as has the number of professionals who specialize in designing and building green homes. While major sustainable features pertain to the initial design, planning, and building stages, there are still plenty of changes to make in your home for a greener lifestyle. Have you covered all your bases?
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
Chen and Guang worked with Shenshan Landscape Design on the courtyard. "Material is the key point in landscape design," says Liu.
The large, east-facing terrace has a hanging fireplace and ample room for seating. The space has the same proportions as the adjacent living room to blend the inside with the outside.
Bloomberg windows and large sliders by LaCantina Doors bring ample light into the home.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
The original main house.
The Potrero Hill home has a lush front yard with a huge, locally famous avocado tree.
Labrooy draws inspiration from the works of American architectural photographer Julius Schulman for his digitally rendered midcentury landscapes.
The backyard has been given over to a pool which is perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining.
In the distance, a large outdoor living room is nestled into the surrounding vegetation. "It is a house that invites the senses, and encourages movement and occupation of a complex suite of indoor and outdoor enclosures," says the firm.
The oversized entry door and hardware are by Arcadia.
A Michigan couple find out they own the last of a little-known, thought-to-be-extinct breed—a midcentury modern house by Alexander Girard.
"Unlike its neighbors, this house is not fenced off at its street perimeter," notes the firm. "A meadow of native grasses flows from the sidewalk with existing oaks, redwoods, and newly planted birch trees flowing inside and outside of the curving wooden wall."
Travertine flooring by New Marble Company continues from the interiors to the outdoor courtyards to further emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
A covered walkway connects the detached garage and guest suite with the main structure.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
The large roof overhang protects the newly added amoeba-shaped patio and fire pit. The house sits on a flat 6,400-square-foot lot.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The architects set the garage and access hall at street level, but embedded the rest of the program 8.5 feet below for better access to the garden.
"The stone wall slightly protrudes above the roofs and highlights the simple forms guided by the plot’s shape," says Elorduy. "The wall draws a series of slopes and counter slopes providing the house with a singular geometry."
"My client’s highest priority was building a pool," says Hannah. "The property had 2 flat acres—rare in this neighborhood—which was ideal for a pool. We were able to do a very simple and modern granite pool with a beautiful contrast of concrete and decking... and still have room in the back yard for a giant vegetable garden."
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
The newly landscaped yard is virtually maintenance free and features modern concrete hardscapes, as well as wood decking—perfect for alfresco entertaining.
A full look at the exterior of the home from the backyard.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
A covered balcony is located off of the bedrooms on the upper floor.
The main living spaces open directly onto a grand exterior patio shaded by wooden screens.
The backyard is a structured and geometric landscape. The fire pit doubles as a drainage pond for rainwater. Eventually, the ivy will completely hide the black stucco so one is surrounded by vegetation.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
A series of views unfolds as one moves from the entrance to the rear of the house: first of the northern garden framed by cabinetry, then slivers of sky seen through a strip skylight, followed by views of trees through clerestory windows, and then screened views to the western outdoor areas.
In the back, ivy climbs across the garage’s raw cedar cladding next to a gate that allows access to the laneway—but the boys prefer to climb the fence.
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The back view of 3525 El Lado Drive.
In the front courtyard, a raised bluestone patio was built off the new kitchen for casual meals and entertaining. The Eames Molded Plastic Chairs are from Herman Miller. The dining table and benches are from Room &amp; Board.
A rear view of the narrow house shows how Chong twisted the house’s volumes to bring daylight into each room.
“We were concerned that by elevating the first floor by six feet, we would be detaching the living space from the neighborhood,” Mitchell says. “Thus, we have an elevated exterior patio off of the rear that overlooks the sidewalk and brings the living space to the outdoors.”
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