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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Casa Rumeu was designed by Correa Milá Arquitectes in 1963 for the Rumeu family. While it is within walking distance of the center of Cadaqués, it feels separate, surrounded by olive groves. Part of the remodel entailed creating more garden spaces, "especially within the olive tree plantations, which are an important component of the estate’s overall charm,
According to the homeowners, one concession they made to save money was downgrading the exterior retaining wall from a gabion retaining wall to native limestone blocks.
The secluded location of the house at the edge of a retired shale bank allows the luxury of an open outdoor shower. Corrugated steel siding provides a durable, zero-maintenance exterior finish and captures the changing sun and woodland shadows.
Barragán designed Casa Gilardi, in Mexico City, around this single jacaranda tree.
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
The front courtyard is filled with lush greenery, creating an inviting storefront for the business.
The day and night pavilions are separated by a granite walkway with a monumental stair.
Concrete stairs lead from the kitchen to the pool area. A peekaboo perforated screen crafted from black metal allows guests to see the activity unfolding inside.
Surrounded by lush greenery, the impressive backyard area is peacefully secluded.
The upward slope of the 8,395-square-foot lot extends the property 43 feet above street level.
Perched on the northwest coast of Mallorca, S'Estaca offers mesmerizing Mediterranean views.
Despite the estate's secluded location in the heart of the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, the international airport of Palma is just a short drive away.
Natural geothermal springs and lush vegetation are the highlights of this modern Relais &amp; Chateaux property. Designer Ming-Hong Chiu successfully weaves the area’s natural elements into the space to create Beitou’s top sanctuary for relaxation and wellness.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
A roof of horizontal slats filters the harsh light and creates moody shadows.
Gardens surround the stone facade for a softening effect.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The covered entrance area is Ulla Hell's favorite aspect of the Continuous Extension. She shares: "It is the moment when the wooden sticks turn around from the balcony bands to become the ceiling of that space, the band turns around the ceiling to finally find the thematic conclusion when touching the ground. This space also frames very nicely the view towards the surrounding topography."
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
Indigenous plantings, suitable for the warm climate, surround the simple massing. The blue sky is a powerful contrast to the white plastered walls.
Set in the center of The Manzoni is a courtyard with a custom-made, forest-green marble table designed by Testi and JKL Design Studio flanked by lush greenery on three sides. The aluminum chairs are by Shapes.
The living areas wrap around the central garden.
Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
After cleaning up the landscape, the team custom-made a few benches for the backyard and added gravel from Penn’s Stone Supply. The string lights and West Elm Planters add a stylish touch.
The exterior masonry remains largely intact. Corsar, who works mostly on commercial projects through his firm MCVI, designed a new wing that forks off the existing structure at a right angle.
An outdoor shower.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The home features large windows and doors that open out onto three stone terraces, providing a perfect spot for entertaining.
Walden 7 is a vertical labyrinth of connected courtyards, terraces, and apartments.
A dynamic walkway bridges a gap above terraced planters.
front site
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
Populated by palms, the circular garden occupies the heart of the home.
A limestone partition wall screens the indoor courtyard from the garage.
A terrace and pool at the back of the house allow the homeowners to enjoy the clement weather.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Local building regulations also call for the inclusion of architectural features such as gardens, porches, and a traditional Cerdanya-style gate.
The architects set the garage and access hall at street level, but embedded the rest of the program 8.5 feet below for better access to the garden.
"The stone wall slightly protrudes above the roofs and highlights the simple forms guided by the plot’s shape," says Elorduy. "The wall draws a series of slopes and counter slopes providing the house with a singular geometry."
Natural stonework flawlessly transitions from the exterior landscaping elements to the home's facade, creating a pure, architectural gem.
A linear swimming pool in the back of the property runs parallel to the central axis.
The Pool
Green Roof and Ocean View
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