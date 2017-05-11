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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : stone/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Stone Patio, Porch, Deck Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The secluded location of the house at the edge of a retired shale bank allows the luxury of an open outdoor shower. Corrugated steel siding provides a durable, zero-maintenance exterior finish and captures the changing sun and woodland shadows.
The upward slope of the 8,395-square-foot lot extends the property 43 feet above street level.
The front entrance to Lion International Kindergarten, heightened by the presence of a climbing wall.
Set in the center of The Manzoni is a courtyard with a custom-made, forest-green marble table designed by Testi and JKL Design Studio flanked by lush greenery on three sides. The aluminum chairs are by Shapes.
Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
The stunning outdoor poolside terrace leads to a 360-degree view.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
In addition to spacious flagstone patios, the landscaping includes a running creek, rear pond, as well as a rocky wet and dry creek on site.
Local building regulations also call for the inclusion of architectural features such as gardens, porches, and a traditional Cerdanya-style gate.
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
East Elevation Entry Detail
The backyard is a structured and geometric landscape. The fire pit doubles as a drainage pond for rainwater. Eventually, the ivy will completely hide the black stucco so one is surrounded by vegetation.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above