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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : small/pools, tubs, showers : salt water

Outdoor Small Patio, Porch, Deck Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The saltwater pool provides relief on hot summer days, and a neighboring mahogany deck is the perfect perch for lolling in the sun.