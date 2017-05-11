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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : planters/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite

Outdoor Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The new design is intensely personal. "We don’t do anything by halves," Jessamy says. "This is our legacy." Hunter notes the grace with which the couple handled the aftermath of the fire and resulting redesign. "It was very emotional to lose a business and then have the scrutiny of a community with so many opinions. Jess and Jake were very gracious throughout the process."
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Chen and Guang worked with Shenshan Landscape Design on the courtyard. "Material is the key point in landscape design," says Liu.
The new brick-and-wood pavilion faces north for optimal sun exposure.
The concrete pool and firepit located in the communal courtyard.
Shadows of the pergola at rear yard patio