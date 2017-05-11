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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : planters/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A rooftop garden and seating area where the family sometimes gather together or with friends.
A covered breezeway connects the main house and the guest house. Here, Legge took the opportunity to play with perspective, framing part of a tree and the sky with an abstract roof cutout.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The seating on this terrace outside a second-story bedroom not only functions as a balustrade, but also provides privacy. It faces the raised planter wall in the courtyard.
One of the home’s water features adorns a space between the bedrooms and main home. "We treat all the water from the house to clean them for irrigating the rest of the house," relates Elizarraras.
The lap pool glistens with vivid blue tiles.
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
"The home is special because it feels curated, but very personal,
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
Designed to attract young, tech-savvy city dwellers, the Lodges on Vashon uses virtual registration and check-in and is fitted with handcrafted objects by local island-based artisans.
The new structures are designed to be installed in a variety of settings, such as gardens, rooftops, and patios.
The roof terrace offers an outdoor lounge space, as well as views into the Seattle hills.
Entrance.
View from courtyard toward the house
Private garden with deck
Ample greenery in the courtyards softens the neutral material palette.
<b>Coffee Kiosk:</b> Accessible through a sliding millwork wall, the coffee kiosk doubles as a laundry room (the washer and dryer are hidden behind cabinets). A hatch window opens the space, which is outfitted with a refurbished 1997 Elektra espresso maker.
The steel post-and-beam structural components frame entry ways and circulation.
The porch is perfect for entertaining.
The lemonade stand at the Parker Palm Springs, complete with Bertoia Barstools
Shadows of the pergola at rear yard patio
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.
When it's retractable glass wall are open, the all-season room becomes a breezeway from the courtyard to the view of the mountains beyond.