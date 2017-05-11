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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : planters/locations : desert

Outdoor Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Desert Design Photos and Ideas

One of the home’s water features adorns a space between the bedrooms and main home. "We treat all the water from the house to clean them for irrigating the rest of the house," relates Elizarraras.
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
The lemonade stand at the Parker Palm Springs, complete with Bertoia Barstools