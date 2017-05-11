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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : planters/landscapes : vegetables

Outdoor Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Vegetables Design Photos and Ideas

Primary outdoor porch.
Now more than ever, having a sustainable home that conserves resources and energy usage is paramount. Sustainable design and architecture has seen tremendous growth over the last decade—as has the number of professionals who specialize in designing and building green homes. While major sustainable features pertain to the initial design, planning, and building stages, there are still plenty of changes to make in your home for a greener lifestyle. Have you covered all your bases?