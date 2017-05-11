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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : planters/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Private garden with deck
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.