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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : planters/fences, walls : wire

Outdoor Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Wire Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.