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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : planters/fences, walls : stone

Outdoor Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Stone Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A covered breezeway connects the main house and the guest house. Here, Legge took the opportunity to play with perspective, framing part of a tree and the sky with an abstract roof cutout.
The firm continued the concrete flooring outside, as well as the green tile on the built-in planter.
"To accentuate [the] seamless connection to the outdoors, we created a pair of retractable glass walls that meet at the corner. The effect when open is one of completely dissolving the corner and creating a feeling of being surrounded by nature," describes Maniscalco.
Entrance.
The stacked stone fireplace is perfect for entertaining on cool desert nights.