Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : planters/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool