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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/pools, tubs, showers : salt water

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Mila designed the home’s concrete pool, which is finished with a custom plaster. The pool area includes sleek chairs from Cast + Crew.
Designed by Foundation Landscape Design, the concrete pool surround also features built-in seating that wraps around a fire pit.
Outside, an entertainer's paradise awaits. The backyard includes multiple lounging areas, a salt-water pool, as well as a detached guest house.
View to Bay Across Terrace
Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.
Taking a break in the pool, and for the Summer at least, not missing Santa Monica!