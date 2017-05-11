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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/lighting : post

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Post Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
These sliding doors lead to the kitchen and a sitting room.