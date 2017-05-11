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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : pavers/landscapes : vegetables

Outdoor Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Vegetables Design Photos and Ideas

The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.