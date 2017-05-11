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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/locations : woodland

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Woodland Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace