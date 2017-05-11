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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : metal/landscapes : trees

Outdoor Metal Patio, Porch, Deck Trees Design Photos and Ideas

The tree from the entrance can be seen through a large window.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
A pair of David Sutherland chairs sit beside an iron table by Arteriors.
The Bogarts’ home on Lakemont Drive welcomes with its front porch, featuring mixed materials like natural wood, zinc, and brick.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
The second storey patio is accessed from the master bedroom via an internal corridor or from the common areas via an external bridge. Each route lets occupants engage with the first storey via the void.
The outdoor living space of the Birch Le Collaboration House features a wood-burning fireplace under large, covered porch.
The spiral staircase connects both units to the backyard space. "The vertical stair provides an efficient path for her two young nephews to slip directly down from their kitchen to the back yard to play or for group barbecues with the extended family," says the firm.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
Outdoor living area in covered porch.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
Architect Kengo Kuma designed a floating, transparent structure supported by very thin steel columns. Transparency was a common design goal for the entire project.
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
see thru fire place
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
A ramp leads to the entrance door.
foyer
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Outdoor area/balcony
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
from Pavilion looking at the master suite, family room and lofted kitchen
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
A quiet reflecting pond lies directly outside the master suite. The exterior siding passes onto the interior, creating a seamless connection between the two spaces.
Private garden with deck
The Blue Sky prototype house leads a second life as desert getaway for David McAdam and his partner Scott Smith.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
Unparalleled views of the Costa Rican coast can be enjoyed from the bedroom balcony.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Back patio and outdoor living room. Board form concrete fireplace
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