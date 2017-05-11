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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : large/pools, tubs, showers : swimming

Outdoor Large Patio, Porch, Deck Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The retouched meadow between the house and its detached garage/guest room was given a stone walking path.
Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
Twenty-foot-wide doors from Solar Innovations offer easy access to the deck. “Solar Innovations was the only manufacturer at that time that had a pocket multi-slider with a good ADA threshold,” says architect Erick Mikiten. “They almost look like steel, but are thermally broken aluminum.”
Wood Marsh Architecture brings a sculptural aesthetic to a holiday escape in Melbourne, Australia. It opens up with an internal courtyard and orients to the rear, where an outdoor pool area overlooks the broader landscape. A sweeping deck follows the site’s natural slope to a pool area screened by a curved low masonry wall that nods to the building’s prevailing form.
Just inside the living room’s sliding glass door is a Parentesi lamp by Achille Castiglioni, an object Marc has admired since childhood. Below, the pool deck displays a pair of Eos side chairs, lounge chairs, and a square dining table by Matthew Hilton.
Lettino sun loungers by Claudio Dondoli and Marco Pocci for Ligne Roset are arranged along another side of the pool deck.
Along one side of the home, Chaya relaxes on a Isabbo sofa From La Redoute and enjoys a sunken pool deck.
The Patton New-Century house is designed for indoor-outdoor living, with the great room and bedrooms looking out onto a pool and outdoor courtyard.
Designed by José Guedes Cruz, César Marques, and Marco Marinho of the Portugal-based firm Guedes Cruz Architects, The Wall House is laid out in an open-box plan, and is fitted with plenty of glass windows to enhance the synergy between its interior and exterior spaces.
"The main spaces of the home are flooded with natural light because the homeowners wanted to capture the views of the mountain and have seamless indoor-outdoor living,
The expansive, covered patio that extends from the living space features an outdoor kitchen and adjoining pizza oven. “My favorite aspect of the project was that the clients embraced the idea that home can be more than just shelter,” says architect Cavin Costello. “It can be a place that incentivizes you to socialize, think, eat, work, create, and play differently.”
The deck features local wood, and the pool is made of concrete.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
“The intention of the landscape design was to create a tranquil refuge in a vibrant neighborhood for the family to entertain, play, and spend quality time together outdoors,” says the team at The Green Room Landscape Architecture. “The architecture produced multiple lines of sight that penetrate through the home, connecting the front and back yards with similar plant materials, creating a feeling that the house was planted in a scenic Sonoran meadow.”
Hidden from the dense oceanfront in Malibu, California, this restoration by Brininstool + Lynch promises solitude and garden views.
The pool and fire pit in the courtyard are at the heart of the home. The olive trees and native Ironwood trees planted around these spaces soften the rectilinear architecture.
Before the home was built, the lot was almost entirely grass—however now the landscape is composed of desert and native vegetation. It also includes productive gardens of numerous types, including herb and vegetable plantings and citrus and stone fruit groves. These, in combination with the chicken eggs, provide a healthy, local food source.
The site has uninterrupted views over Rushcutters Bay—even from the lowest level. “The infinity edge on the pool really makes it appear to vanish into the view,” says architect Bronwyn Litera. “We also love how the huge gum tree in the neighbors’ property branches over the site. The main bedroom feels like it’s cocooned up in the canopy, and it provides beautiful shading and dappled light over the pool and windows to the west.”
The choice of materials for their tactile qualities extended to the pool. "The same marble that's outside is inside of the swimming pool," says Loperena. "So, you look into it, and you immediately feel cool looking at it. And you go in and you feel it."
The central north-facing courtyard allows natural light and sun to penetrate the home’s core. As the site is relatively small, the more expansive outdoor space is found on the roof terrace.
The pool helps cool and humidify the air before it’s drawn into the home.
"The pool breaks from the O-shaped plan, drawing you out into the desert toward the mountain views to the south, and is capped by a built-in fire pit bench," say the architects.
Family of the couple live in a dwelling nearby, but a combination of siting and landscaping means both can enjoy the privacy afforded by the remote property.
In this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom bungalow, farmhouse style meets Spanish villa. Barn doors complement the earthy red-tiled floors. Share an al fresco meal with friends and family next to the roaring outdoor fireplace, or read amongst the cacti in the shaded garden.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The pool and covered patio sit on the corner opposite of the entrance courtyard. The patio can be accessed through sliding glass doors from both the dining room and kitchen, and the master bedroom. Having lived on the site for so long, designer Jamie Chioco was able to quickly make informed decisions about the design—for example, one of the neighbors uses his backyard for large family gatherings and barbecues, and so it was decided early on to not to have many openings on that facade in order to give both homes privacy.
Custom steel corner windows allow the interior to expand into the exterior spaces, making the modest home feel much larger than it actually is.
The concrete aggregate floor runs from the interior out to the patio. The patio chairs are by Chioco Design, and the Ratio cocktail table is by local furniture brand Seer Studio.
The homeowner designed the seven-foot-deep pool and concrete breeze wall themselves.
With views of the San Jacinto Mountains, the half-acre lot serves as an idyllic setting for entertaining and relaxing. In addition to the pool, the fenced-in area also includes an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and detached guest house.
The ability to open the living and dining area to the pool and terrace makes the home ideal for entertaining.
The living area has a PK22 chair by Poul Kjaerholm and a Float sofa and Zoe rug from Paola Lenti’s outdoor collection. Pietre Del Nord porcelain stoneware from Emser Tile runs from the patio through the house.
The living area has a PK22 chair by Poul Kjaerholm and a Float sofa and Zoe rug from Paola Lenti’s outdoor collection. Pietre Del Nord porcelain stoneware from Emser Tile runs from the patio through the house.
Designed by Foundation Landscape Design, the concrete pool surround also features built-in seating that wraps around a fire pit.
Outside, an entertainer's paradise awaits. The backyard includes multiple lounging areas, a salt-water pool, as well as a detached guest house.
Regarded as one of the masters of post-war Catalan modernism, José Antonio Coderch was born in Barcelona where his father was chief engineer at the city port. He fought in the Spanish Civil War before completing his studies in 1940. Casa Ugalde was one of Coderch’s early residential projects, yet it demonstrated great maturity and ambition. The house is sometimes compared to the work of Oscar Niemeyer in its dextrous use of topography—it combines linear elements with sinuous lines and adeptly fuses indoor and outdoor space.
The large social space at the center of the home opens out to views of the surrounding trees and the pool.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
It took less than five months for architect David Hovey Jr. to build this prefab home in Arizona's Paradise Valley, a rectangular pavilion with a shell of laminated glass, a perforated Cor-Ten steel roof, and an indoor courtyard where Hovey Jr.'s family take dips in the Olympic-size swimming pool. Polished concrete floors, Nakashima furniture, and a large black walnut bar are all found indoors.
Designed by American architect and Frank Lloyd Wright protégé John Lautner, the Elrod House was built in 1968 for interior designer Arthur Elrod. The house is set on a craggy ridge in Palm Springs that affords it panoramic views of the San Jacinto Mountains. In fact, the ridge is actually incorporated into the home, with giant boulders kept in their original place and acting as walls and room dividers within the house, bringing nature inside.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
A pool cage with a retractable awing makes the pool deck feel like a natural extension of the home's interior, while the terraced construction lifts the building up above the level of floods and storm surges.
Outside, the landscaped yard consists of multiple courtyards and zen rock garden. A covered patio flows out onto the lush lawn, which is bordered by hedges to protect the space from wind.
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