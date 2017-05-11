Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : large/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Outdoor Large Patio, Porch, Deck Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The deck features local wood, and the pool is made of concrete.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
The overhanging third floor shades a private outdoor spa—complete with an open-air shower and a plunge pool—which is located off the master bedroom and bath.
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
A linear pool was inserted between the family and bedroom wings.
The L-shaped, flat-roofed Steel & Glass home has many of the hallmarks of Wexler's style. The 2,550-square-foot layout wraps a pool, made accessible by lots of sliding glass.
A concrete skeleton covered in heat-efficient clay blocks addresses the high earthquake risk in southern Portugal and tightens up the home's envelope. Per the architects: “In our projects we only use thermal clay tiles with mortar-free butt jointing. These are produced in Portugal and are fast and easy to work with. Their thermal performance is more than twice as efficient than the traditional bricks that are conventionally used.”
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
foyer
The excavated material has been used to shape the property's exterior features.
Nothing says midcentury Palm Springs like a custom pool and a backdrop of mountains.
The deck
The deck
The infinity pool
Fabric patio that connects the main house to the guest house.
from the pool looking west into sunset
The 82-foot-long pool gets quite a lot of use by Jeff and Millie, and especially by the kids, who are both on the local swim team.
Dining with a Scandinavian touch: Archi dining chair combined with Carver table.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of seven iconic, steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Donald Wexler and Richard Harrison as part of an affordable solution for the masses. Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
Hitting the right combination of real estate ingredients; view, space, light, and pool, the house fit perfectly in the Casa plan.
In addition to the beautiful setting, guests can enjoy an on-site restaurant and swimming pool, and local activities such as golf and surfing.
Exterior Living Room
Patio
Rear facade, with maximum glazing and balconies to maximize daylight, views and social interaction.
Taking a break in the pool, and for the Summer at least, not missing Santa Monica!
Frequent Dwell photographer Roger Davies snapped this concrete block dream of a house, equipped with its very own pool. Via desire to inspire. (Pin)
Wooden deck of the House at Los Cisnes at dawn. Concrete, Glass, Wood.
Seen from the guesthouse, the new home touches every corner of the property without overwhelming its natural beauty.
Architect Burton Baldridge’s design for a house in Austin features a cantilevered upper volume with a gabled profile that was in part inspired by the work of Dutch architects MVRDV. It juts out over the patio, outfitted with chaise longues by Harbour Outdoor and Adirondack chairs by Loll.
The old barn's foundation, re-stacked by a local stonemason, was reused as a rustic retaining wall for the pool area. The property also came with a corn crib and blacksmith shop as old as the barn, seen behind the pool, which are both used for storage now. St. Tropez chaises from Kingsley-Bate line the pool.
In the summer months, the pool provides a welcome respite from the heat.
Main view
Backyard