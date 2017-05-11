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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : large/locations : side yard

Outdoor Large Patio, Porch, Deck Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
The larch slats above the brick reference a history of agriculture buildings in the area.
Barragán designed Casa Gilardi, in Mexico City, around this single jacaranda tree.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
"You can see [with] this building how the design is in the small details and at the urban scale," says Cynthia.
"Hosting this way kind of forces you out on the limb of human trust, and it’s always amazing to me to see how others receive what we are giving, with such kindness and respect," says Tarah. "One of our favorite quotes came from a guest who said, ‘Is it possible to be homesick for an Airbnb?’ That sentiment was so sweet to us, and has rung true for so many other guests as they have commented on the warmth and welcome they have felt while staying at The Lofthouse."
The dogtrot porch was designed with the Houston climate in mind—it’s over four feet off the ground to help with the mosquitos, and it has a lattice screen to minimize the afternoon heat, and ceiling fans to create a breeze.
Breaking down boundaries, the courtyard allows the living spaces to extend outdoors.
The oculus allows light and views to enter the courtyard.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
Once the home’s prefab components had been delivered to the site and assembled, the couple recruited friends and family to help them build the front and back decks out of red mahogany. A custom outdoor dining table is surrounded by Lucinda Black Stacking Chairs from CB2.
The central north-facing courtyard allows natural light and sun to penetrate the home’s core. As the site is relatively small, the more expansive outdoor space is found on the roof terrace.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
A cedar deck, built-in bench, and Fermob Costa table and chairs under a new porch roof serve as a year-round dining area.
A “sit-out” extends the living space outdoors. The long, narrow plan of this space intentionally extends the linear footprint of the home.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
Michael D'Angelo Landscape Architecture provided a new master plan that includes grassy areas for lawn games, a fire pit, and new plantings.
The pool and covered patio sit on the corner opposite of the entrance courtyard. The patio can be accessed through sliding glass doors from both the dining room and kitchen, and the master bedroom. Having lived on the site for so long, designer Jamie Chioco was able to quickly make informed decisions about the design—for example, one of the neighbors uses his backyard for large family gatherings and barbecues, and so it was decided early on to not to have many openings on that facade in order to give both homes privacy.
The dining area is completely open to the outdoors. “Ian and Krista wanted to celebrate their everyday routine and abandon things they don’t use, like a formal dining space,” says Jess. The Jorn dining table is by Minotti while the Mariposa chairs are by Fyrn. The grill is by Lion and the heater is by Heatstrip.
The outdoor living space of the Birch Le Collaboration House features a wood-burning fireplace under large, covered porch.
The western facade features a pavilion-like area, where the family can dine outdoors together. A long, narrow corridor runs along the southern facade, leading to the different rooms of the house.
The screen is coated with a clear finish by Penofin Red Label. The steel rail and cables are by Feeney and the deck is by Bison Innovative Products. The windows and doors are from Loewen.
The focal point of the terrace is one large potted frangipani tree. The planted edge against the brick wall works to visually soften the space.
The clients had a very clear brief for the outdoor areas. The courtyard was to have at least one large palm tree, which would be clearly visible from the living space, and it was important that the space could be viewed from above and also below from the street entry.
The outdoor spaces—including a courtyard with a small pool—were formed by simply removing the original roof toward the end of the construction, allowing dry working conditions for the majority of the construction period.
Even in the chilly evenings, guests spend ample time on the deck thanks to a warming fire pit.
A table and chairs encourage alfresco dining on the deck.
It took less than five months for architect David Hovey Jr. to build this prefab home in Arizona's Paradise Valley, a rectangular pavilion with a shell of laminated glass, a perforated Cor-Ten steel roof, and an indoor courtyard where Hovey Jr.'s family take dips in the Olympic-size swimming pool. Polished concrete floors, Nakashima furniture, and a large black walnut bar are all found indoors.
When Oslo-based architect Marianne Borge was approached in 2004 by a client who wanted an actual cabin rather than a second home, she was instantly inspired by the challenge of working on a smaller scale. The home, called Woody35, has a distinct shape that makes it stand out from its surroundings despite the modest size of the building.
This Mallorcan villa was the firm’s first full architectural project. It was originally built for German art dealers whom Pawson had met by chance on an Italian beach. Acclaimed for his moody minimalism, the architect lends his signature touch to this five-bedroom home. To obtain a rosy hue, pigments from the local red soil were mixed with plaster.
In the wintertime, the living room is cozy and welcoming with its large fireplace and warm lighting.
The expansive windows in the living room were strategically positioned for sunset views.
A monolithic opening in the facade provides an entrance from the exterior into the courtyard. The property's extensive landscaping was completed by George Girvin, with outdoor lighting by designer Pamela Burton.
A veranda connects the corner between two of the three pavilions. According to Fisher's website, the interior courtyard was designed to "protect the residents from harsh wind and sun while providing an alternative view of landscape, which is contemplative, serene, and quiet."
An outdoor kitchen makes alfresco dining a regular feature at the fica. A private chef, one of the many bespoke services provided here, serves up local cuisine.
Opposite the dining room is an outdoor seating area overlooking the lap pool and gardens.
The day and night pavilions are separated by a granite walkway with a monumental stair.
Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
In addition to the spacious dining patio, the home also includes a lush, grassy yard—a rare find in the area due to the canyon's hilly terrain.
The homeowners are constantly entertaining, and the expansive patio is a prime gathering spot.
One of Kevin’s favorite rooms is an indoor-outdoor area he calls the ‘screen room.’ With a full-width retractable screen across one wall, the space is a modern take on an all-season screened porch.
Concrete stairs lead from the kitchen to the pool area. A peekaboo perforated screen crafted from black metal allows guests to see the activity unfolding inside.
The kitchen is used on occasion to host healthful cooking seminars for parents and children. A bountiful vegetable garden lies nearby.
The workshop zone centers around a large, free-flowing indoor/outdoor kitchen.
Another glimpse of the courtyard. On the grounds there is lush landscaping, including orange trees, that evoke the Mediterranean.
Outdoor living area in covered porch.
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