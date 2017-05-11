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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : large/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Large Patio, Porch, Deck Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
The terrace is a favorite gathering place. The house is positioned facing south to get the most sun exposure.
A vast terrace overlooks a nearby park, while the ground floor patio (connected to Vanbesien’s office) opens up to a garden.
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
"The view," recalls Todd, "was a driving factor in purchasing this lot." Designed with outdoor living in mind, the roof deck includes ample space for al fresco dining, lounging, and soaking in the Southern California sunshine.
Claudine and Isaiah enjoy the view from the rooftop deck. “A place that provided a sense of serenity was huge for us, especially living in the city and with our busy lifestyle,” say the couple. “We wanted a place we can come home to and feel relaxed and at peace.”
The rooftop terrace includes a small glazed altar built in honor of the client’s late mother. The tree canopy will fill out over time to create more shade and give the effect of a “miniature park on the roof,” say the architects.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The main room’s views of the treetops and Middle Harbour give “the inhabitant a retreat from daily life—a ‘tree house’ of sorts,” says Litera.
The roof deck, accessed by the ship’s ladder, provides a private spot to relax.
The dreamy rooftop looks out over Noe Valley. Built-in redwood benches surround a concrete ﬁre pit; the bluestone pavers are part of a Bison deck system. An oversize, barrel-like teak hot tub from Roberts Hot Tubs allows for a soak in the garden-like setting, which features plants selected and installed by Danielle Coulter of Collecting Flowers.
Outside, the glass border almost disappears, so as not to interfere with the architecture of the home. “It’s a full glass panel that meets all safety codes with planters at the bottom for added warmth and dimension,” explains Uzcategui.
Decked with gray tiles, the terrace has custom furniture designed by Schwalgien.
A brand-new rooftop deck gives the owners a private outdoor spot to lounge, entertain, and take in views of the city.
Ipe wood decking and a built-in bench were combined with a vertical cedar slat screen, which "obscures the neighboring houses at the precise height of their rooflines, while allowing sunlight to filter through," says Wittman. A custom-designed, live-edge table has Lucite legs.
The cedar privacy screen that wraps the deck will patina to a natural silver color over time.
Local wood, laid in a herringbone pattern, forms the rooftop terrace.
A six-inch-thick concrete slab forms the sturdy roof, which doubles as a terrace and viewing platform. Since the client is the only person who uses the home, he opted not to have railings—but exercises plenty of caution when heading up to view the stars and smoke his cigars.
The roof terrace provides a private place to eat outdoors, as well as a view of the picturesque countryside.
After: The rehabilitated stables building now houses a family room, garage, and several bedrooms, and easily connects to the central courtyard.
An upper level outdoor terrace offers easy enjoyment of the city skyline, urban tree canopy, sunsets, and the night sky.
Integrated seating and firewood storage in the courtyard is crafted out of limestone at this home in Melbourne, Australia. Robson Rak Architects needed to refashion a historical cottage and stable building into a new family residence, and selected a modern palette with a long, narrow storage space for firewood.
Indoor/outdoor living becomes seamless thanks to an interior courtyard bordered by retractable glass doors. The same Savior Blue limestone flows from inside to outside.
Monolithic expanses frame captivating views. Perched high in the sky, the Midtown Manhattan location ensures the home's new owners are not far from the city's action.
Along with terraces on each floor, the penthouse also includes a private wraparound roof deck that features a Jacuzzi and 67-foot salt-water lap pool that stretches out over Manhattan.
A rooftop deck with spectacular city views was a late addition to the design. “It was challenging to make the design for this work within the over-looking and over-shadowing requirements, but still maximize the outlook,” says Bryant. “We look forward to this space ‘greening’ up over time as the steel pergola covers with growing foliage.”
An open-air patio is nestled between the facade and the home's windows on the second story.
The roof boasts an observation deck with 360-degree views towards the Hudson River.
The rooftop deck is one of Saulnier and German's favorite parts of the home due to its ocean views and privacy.
The home also has a private rooftop deck with city views.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Take in panoramas of the city right from bed.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
There is even a fire pit with seating for outdoor entertaining.
A deck with seating.
The architects tucked courtyards off of all of the main interior spaces. "Courtyards are arranged on different levels, creating a sensation of wholeness and privacy, enabling the homeowners to enjoy both morning and evening sun," says the firm.
The iconic residence was designated a New York City landmark in 2010 by the Landmark Preservation Commission.
The residence offers breathtaking views of the East River in addition to its rich history and its coveted address.
The "steel-framed cage of balconies" frames the skyline.
Kay’s timeless, Scandinavian-style teak frame gives a nod to the classic French cane wicker—making it at home in both traditional and contemporary settings.
Comfortable and welcoming, the Kay collection features a two-seater sofa, an armchair and an ottoman.
Provenance is a priority and all of the wood used by Gloster can be traced back to its place of origin.
The home has three private outdoor terraces and a pool, the latter of which is uncommon in the neighborhood.
A large porch projects out from the main building.
A rooftop deck provides views of the beautiful Algarve coast.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
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