Outdoor Large Patio, Porch, Deck Garden Design Photos and Ideas

“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
The house's short, east-facing walls extend out to the terrace, blurring indoor and outdoor spaces.
The terrace outside the common areas overlooks the picturesque Shiribetsu River.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
The smaller garden is adjacent to the Innkeeper's Suite, which is Zeidan's favorite room. "I like to stay there because it feels like I have this private terrace," he says.
In its previous life, the courtyard was "an afterthought," sparsely outfitted with plastic furniture. "For us, it was an opportunity to do something special," says Rami Zeidan, CEO and founder of Life House.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
The redesigned rear facade wraps around a central courtyard. “We had to keep the overall shape of the house,” says Fougeron, referring to the city’s stringent building codes, “so we started to weave the design into the existing conditions.” The chairs are from B&amp;B Italia.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The home opens out to the private garden to the north and remains closed to the road and neighbours on the south side.
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
A fully glazed wall—which incorporates both louvres and sliding doors—connects the dining room and kitchen to the deck and garden. The natural slope of the site replaces the need for a fence between the garden and the beach.
The windows on the Cor-Ten "sleeping volume" are more modest than the expansive glazing on the ground floor "living volume." They are screened for privacy and frame key views from each of the spaces.
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
The large pool—looking into the fitness area—is used by Misty to train her clients.
At the heart of the home is a large, open-air courtyard that brings the wild landscape into the home with native landscaping. The greenery continues on the home's flat roofs.
All of the home's public spaces have access to the central courtyard, allowing a seamless flow for entertaining.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Architect Salvador Farrajota chats with homeowner and builder Brayden Larkin.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
Part of the house was retained, the thermal fabric was upgraded, and circulation was improved with a more fluid, compact floor plan.
foyer
The courtyard has a serene sitting area and frames views into the house and straight through to the other side.
To satisfy the 11-foot setback requirement, the architects have added a wraparound terrace and garden that helps handle stormwater runoff.
the expansive deck facing western view hunts the historic Madrona tree and is lined by floor to ceiling glass accessing the living spaces.
Green Roof and Ocean View
Front of the house.
The innovative cladding system of concrete panels doubles as a rainscreen, protecting the structure from the elements and providing increased thermal efficiency.
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
West Elevation @ Dusk
West Elevation
East Elevation Entry Detail
View from Southwest @ Dusk
Residents can view many forms of wildlife up close from the decked terrace. Spacious enough for a table and chairs, it is the ideal spot to rest and relax.
A backyard garden.
In contrast to the industrial neighborhood, the views from the upper-level deck look directly into the canopies of surrounding established trees.
On the western side of the home, the brick addition becomes sinuous to carve out leisure spaces in a new private courtyard, which is entirely enclosed by a white brick boundary wall. Large openings to the interior ensure seamless indoor/outdoor flow for the homeowners.
With assistance from landscape designer Monica Viarengo, the outdoor space has been designed to draw the excitement of the city in toward the home.
