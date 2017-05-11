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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : large/locations : field

Outdoor Large Patio, Porch, Deck Field Design Photos and Ideas

Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
The choice of materials for their tactile qualities extended to the pool. "The same marble that's outside is inside of the swimming pool," says Loperena. "So, you look into it, and you immediately feel cool looking at it. And you go in and you feel it."
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
The design is contextually modern and expressive of the various functions contained within the winery.
View from Southwest @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
The College Park pavilion has become an inviting gathering point for residents of the surrounding community, well west of the Dallas city center.
Collective Retreats recruited William Howell to be their executive chef across all locations. With a background in Colorado cuisine and with personal interests as a professional angler, outdoorsman, and butcher, Howell works with his team to create a unique, locally-sourced dining experience.
The view at night.
Stairs to the upper viewing deck are steel and IPE open risers.
A new stone patio connects living spaces to the rural site beyond.