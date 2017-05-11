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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : large/locations : desert

Outdoor Large Patio, Porch, Deck Desert Design Photos and Ideas

Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
"The semi-public front porch projects out from the front of the house to grab views of the 'camel head' part of the mountain,
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
The choice of materials for their tactile qualities extended to the pool. "The same marble that's outside is inside of the swimming pool," says Loperena. "So, you look into it, and you immediately feel cool looking at it. And you go in and you feel it."
The pool helps cool and humidify the air before it’s drawn into the home.
"The pool breaks from the O-shaped plan, drawing you out into the desert toward the mountain views to the south, and is capped by a built-in fire pit bench," say the architects.
Whisper Rock Ranch just north of Pioneertown, California.
After: The Front Porch
The enclosed central patios are great for enjoying warm weather and protecting owners from the winds.
A campfire pit allows for guests to gather and connect amid a garden of cacti.
Indigenous plantings, suitable for the warm climate, surround the simple massing. The blue sky is a powerful contrast to the white plastered walls.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
The L-shaped, flat-roofed Steel & Glass home has many of the hallmarks of Wexler's style. The 2,550-square-foot layout wraps a pool, made accessible by lots of sliding glass.
This home's prefabricated components were all made in Marmol Radziner’s home-building factory near Los Angeles, and trucked over to the one-and-a-half-acre site.
Outside, a punchy dining set spray-painted by Nagel livens up the patio.
The idea of the “hip hotel” is a concept that could probably bear some examination. Hipness is a state that quite a lot of hotels strive for, and in fact only the cheapest and the most expensive hotels can afford to ignore it completely. And if the Ace group is known for anything, it’s for a certain very distinct kind of cool.
The Saguaro Hotel in Palm Springs, California
“The loggia poles around the hose at all patio areas were painted a dark green. We had them sanded to bring back their original rustic wood glory.”
“The teepee is 26’ canvas with pine lodge poles. It’s simple in construction as it was originally intended to be a nomadic dwelling. It is extremely reliable in the high desert winds and even great in the rain. We have a small fire pit in there to keep it toasty on cool winter evenings. It’s one my favorite places on the property.”
“The [exterior] house color had faded to pink by the time we bought it. We painted it a Sherwin Williams color called Jackson Tan, which melds into the colors of the desert.”
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Kellogg spent five years working on the house, and the structure was completed in 1993.
A corner Multi-Slide Door transitions the master bedroom onto the patio, allowing the Staabs to sleep en plein air.
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
Casa De Plegado
Nothing says midcentury Palm Springs like a custom pool and a backdrop of mountains.
Outdoor Living
Set against the backdrop of the dry desert hills, the Ace's white buildings are an unpretentious makeover of an existing, rundown roadside motel. L.A.-based firm Commune and the Ace's own design team, Atelier Ace, approached the project as a curatorial endeavor, commissioning a number of artists and artisans from southern California and the Southwest to piece together the design elements. See more of the Ace Palm Springs here.
Mountainous terrain surrounds the modern, desert home. Horizontal roof planes extend outward, connected the home to the desert land.
At dusk, the light-colored home glows like a lantern in the desert sky.
Astounding views of palm trees and the surrounding Palm Springs landscape are provided from 360-degree exterior views.
"Palm Springs is singular, and I wanted to create a hotel that captures its essence—groovy modern architecture meets Hollywood glamour—and crank it up a notch," Jonathan Adler said of his design at the Parker Palm Springs.
T
An aerial view of
Owner Dave McAdam started Blue Sky Building Systems, whose steel-frame system easily adapts to sloped lots, before founding Homestead Modern, whose pre-designed homes can be built nearly anywhere for a set price. Above, a shaded patio off the main house enjoys access to a fire pit and a grill.
Patio
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
A television is mounted on a pivoting wall that can either face the indoors or out toward the courtyard, emphasizing the entertainment aspect of the home.
In the summer months, the pool provides a welcome respite from the heat.
The contemporary home has over 766 square feet of portal space offering exceptional indoor outdoor living in Santa Fe
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond
Studhorse | Olson Kundig