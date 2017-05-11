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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : large/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Large Patio, Porch, Deck Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A small backyard camper makes for a fun hideaway when friends and family come to visit.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The house was opened up as much as the budget allowed, with oversized windows and patio doors leading to a terraced deck with a series of seating areas cascading down to the landscaped path.
"One of Steph’s goals for the project was to connect the interior to the backyard, both visually, and functionally—she is an avid grill master," says Davis. The grill and a fire pit are centerpieces the family uses regularly.
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
On a bluffside lot in San Francisco, architect Anne Fougeron oversaw the renovation of a 1960s home, transforming a series of ill-conceived updates made over the years.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
After: The rehabilitated stables building now houses a family room, garage, and several bedrooms, and easily connects to the central courtyard.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Luciano Kruk perforates a concrete volume with glass walls to fashion a simple yet elegant vacation home in the province of Buenos Aires. On a quiet lot populated with aged pinewood, Luciano Kruk designed a modest vacation home for three sisters and their families. The 807-square-foot, two-level home is ensconced in its forest setting. The firm employed board-formed concrete inside and out to connect the building with its environment. "Pine planks were used to set the formwork so that the partitions, as well as the slabs, would preserve the texture of the wood veins in an attempt to establish a harmonious dialogue with the bark of the local trees," said the firm.
Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
Integrated seating and firewood storage in the courtyard is crafted out of limestone at this home in Melbourne, Australia. Robson Rak Architects needed to refashion a historical cottage and stable building into a new family residence, and selected a modern palette with a long, narrow storage space for firewood.
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
Landscape designer Lillian Montalvo swapped disparate plantings for a cohesive plan centered on a pergola. The elevated, covered deck acts like a less constricted gazebo with more air flow.
A tall, U-shaped extension wraps around the original home, creating a spacious courtyard with a pool at the center.
The gabled form of the building is sliced open at the entrance to reveal a deliberately placed tree. This building houses four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen; the main living spaces are located in the second building.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
“We had these incredible live oak trees, and so we built the house around the trees and the view,” says Raike.
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
The home's lush surroundings.
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
Set in the center of The Manzoni is a courtyard with a custom-made, forest-green marble table designed by Testi and JKL Design Studio flanked by lush greenery on three sides. The aluminum chairs are by Shapes.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
Comfortable and welcoming, the Kay collection features a two-seater sofa, an armchair and an ottoman.
The decks span an area of 2,000 square feet.
A choice of dining areas, either partially protected or enclosed with glass and light wooden louvers.
An old sugarcane dock was turned into a swimming pool, which offers views of the Karst mountains and Li River from a distance.
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