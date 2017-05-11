Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : large/landscapes : walkways

Outdoor Large Patio, Porch, Deck Walkways Design Photos and Ideas

Although previous owners built a pool at a lower part of the yard near the piano room, the couple decided to build a new one just off the kitchen. “We thought, it would be amazing to have a pool that was kind of jutting out, with the backdrop of the city,” John says. The patio doubles as entertaining space for summer parties.
The expansive grassy lawns features several ponds, fountains, native greenery, and even a tea house.
“Watching the sunrise and moonrise from the living room is gobsmacking,” says James.
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
The Smiths’ new cabin, designed by Risa Boyer Architecture and completed in 2020, sits in the same spot as their previous home, on five acres on Mount Veeder, in Northern California. Somehow, the red chicken coop, which is constructed of wood, survived the fire with the chickens still alive inside.
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
The backyard is a protected retreat out of the wind. The team added a balcony off the kitchen at the third floor. It has a ship’s ladder to access the roof deck, in order to service solar panels installed there. The balcony also has a grill for cooking al-fresco. “You gotta be able to go out back and barbecue – this is the beach after all,” says Levy.
"The semi-public front porch projects out from the front of the house to grab views of the 'camel head' part of the mountain,
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
The garden path, lined with potted citrus and towering eucalyptus trees, leads from the carport to the deck and front door.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
The rear of the garage and studio is fitted with a slatted screen, which creates unique shadows on the stairwell and inside the unit. The outdoor room also benefits from views of the lake and is anchored by a two-sided, white brick fireplace.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
The couple planned out all of the exterior landscaping themselves. "[It was] painstaking, the time spent measuring," says Emily.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
Family of the couple live in a dwelling nearby, but a combination of siting and landscaping means both can enjoy the privacy afforded by the remote property.
A cedar deck, built-in bench, and Fermob Costa table and chairs under a new porch roof serve as a year-round dining area.
The Feijão rocking chairs and Sol deck chair were designed by Rodrigo Simão using reclaimed timber. “I started making these chairs as a way to save construction waste,” says Simão. “I like to put them in my projects as a signature—my relationship with design was born from a will to go further in a project than just the architecture.”
A “sit-out” extends the living space outdoors. The long, narrow plan of this space intentionally extends the linear footprint of the home.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
In this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom bungalow, farmhouse style meets Spanish villa. Barn doors complement the earthy red-tiled floors. Share an al fresco meal with friends and family next to the roaring outdoor fireplace, or read amongst the cacti in the shaded garden.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
12345