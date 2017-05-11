Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Outdoor Large Patio, Porch, Deck Boulders Design Photos and Ideas

Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
“For the owner, it was important that the exterior require as minimal maintenance as possible,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “We clad the exterior in metal accordion-panel siding, as it will require little maintenance over many decades. The shadows cast by the panels’ W shape change dramatically with the position of the sun, indicating the time and season by the play of shadow and light.”
An award-winning, modern masterpiece inspired by Neutra
The dining area is completely open to the outdoors. “Ian and Krista wanted to celebrate their everyday routine and abandon things they don’t use, like a formal dining space,” says Jess. The Jorn dining table is by Minotti while the Mariposa chairs are by Fyrn. The grill is by Lion and the heater is by Heatstrip.
A three-story mahogany screen partially veils the backyard retreat designed by Flavin Architects for Ed and Kathy Kelly in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Incorporating a renovated garage, it includes both closed and open spaces and a potted rooftop garden. The garage door is by Garaga and the Exotic Red paint is from Benjamin Moore.
Whisper Rock Ranch just north of Pioneertown, California.
When Oslo-based architect Marianne Borge was approached in 2004 by a client who wanted an actual cabin rather than a second home, she was instantly inspired by the challenge of working on a smaller scale. The home, called Woody35, has a distinct shape that makes it stand out from its surroundings despite the modest size of the building.
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Elysian Landscapes designed the graphic landscape for French fashion house Balenciaga, creating sculptural forms in sharp contrast to the black lava hardscape and green leafy foliage that envelops the building.
The oceanfront deck provides an idyllic spot for enjoying the ocean waves and watching the sunset.
When Wright created the initial sketches for the property at 83, he had hoped the house would surpass Fallingwater.
The decks span an area of 2,000 square feet.
“The loggia poles around the hose at all patio areas were painted a dark green. We had them sanded to bring back their original rustic wood glory.”
“The teepee is 26’ canvas with pine lodge poles. It’s simple in construction as it was originally intended to be a nomadic dwelling. It is extremely reliable in the high desert winds and even great in the rain. We have a small fire pit in there to keep it toasty on cool winter evenings. It’s one my favorite places on the property.”
Despite the home's stylish interiors, Young is most drawn to what lies outdoors—a lounge for quiet moments and al fresco dining, a pool, an outdoor shower, the views, a 1972 VW Meyers Manx dune buggy, and a raised adobe platform with a teepee on the back veranda.
Large boulders are given pride of place in the central courtyard.
The house is oriented to utilize passive heating and cooling strategies. “Deep overhangs and large glazed areas on the south and west were modeled to protect from solar build up in summer and allow for heating gains in winter,” said the architects.
The rear courtyard appears to float over the site. On the right is a large screened porch with three walls of retractable insect screens from Phantom Screens, which make it easy to use the space whether it's bug season or not.
The lot is at the end of a cul-de-sac, very private, and totally unassuming from the front circular driveway entrance.
Cedar slats mark the facade of the Worple's lakefront vacation home in Ontario.
The modern palapa nestles into the naturally rocky slope. Vegetation is encouraged to grow over the structure.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The columns are connected with wide, sandblasted glass panels that create a ceiling, which spreads light throughout the interiors during the day, and frames views of the stars at night.
Kellogg spent five years working on the house, and the structure was completed in 1993.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
The exterior decks are made of silicon-modified pine from OrganoWood.
Elevated on steel posts, the central volume and exterior deck project west toward the sea.
In addition to spacious flagstone patios, the landscaping includes a running creek, rear pond, as well as a rocky wet and dry creek on site.
Residents can view many forms of wildlife up close from the decked terrace. Spacious enough for a table and chairs, it is the ideal spot to rest and relax.
The wood-slatted louvers to provide shade from the setting sun and a breathtaking view.
The wooden rooftop deck is edged with river stone.
Outdoor Living
At dusk, the light-colored home glows like a lantern in the desert sky.
Astounding views of palm trees and the surrounding Palm Springs landscape are provided from 360-degree exterior views.
A spacious outdoor deck with a path that leads down to the lake.
Owner Dave McAdam started Blue Sky Building Systems, whose steel-frame system easily adapts to sloped lots, before founding Homestead Modern, whose pre-designed homes can be built nearly anywhere for a set price. Above, a shaded patio off the main house enjoys access to a fire pit and a grill.
A section of the roof reaches over a rock outcropping—a detail that visually connects the house to the landscape and offers a handy way to climb up to the roof deck without using a ladder.
The main house on Petra Island sits on the exact site chosed in 1949 by Frank Llyod Wright himself.
North East corner - The Grill'n Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
Outdoor Spa
Main House Fire Pit
