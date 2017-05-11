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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : large/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Large Patio, Porch, Deck Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The retouched meadow between the house and its detached garage/guest room was given a stone walking path.
FMT Estudio renovated the pool deck with sanded red bricks manufactured in central Mexico.
The pergola overlooks the pool with the Baltic Sea in the distance. The couple built the home so that there would be as much outdoor space as indoor space.
The open-plan lower level flows into a covered patio through bifold doors by Loewen. The shingles, made of Alaskan yellow cedar, were pre-stained off-site in seven earthy hues. For maintenance, they will require a new UV topcoat every two-to-three years. The Condesa chairs are by Innit Designs.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.
The existing house was leaky and cold, and it was hard to maintain the internal temperature. So, during the renovation most of the windows and doors were replaced with double-glazed units and the home was insulated wherever possible.
The new blackbutt timber deck is designed for entertaining, al fresco dining, and enjoying views of the garden and surrounding bushland. It features a large dining table, a hanging egg chair, and a barbecue.
The new blackbutt timber deck has been designed for entertaining, al fresco dining, and enjoying views of the garden and surrounding bushland. It features a large dining table, a hanging egg chair, and a barbecue.
The decorative screen casts playful shadows across the front terrace.
The new front door, offset by a stained wood surround, leads into an entry vestibule that connects the guest wing with the rest of the house.
Now, decorative screens "provide dappled western shade and frame the view of the monumental chimney from the street," says the firm.
New front steps lead up to a front terrace.
Full-height sliding doors stack back, allowing the living spaces to flow seamlessly from inside to outside. A large deck celebrates the view over Rushcutters Bay and provides an additional dining space for sunny days. A retractable awning can also be extended to protect the space from the elements.
The rear of the garage and studio is fitted with a slatted screen, which creates unique shadows on the stairwell and inside the unit. The outdoor room also benefits from views of the lake and is anchored by a two-sided, white brick fireplace.
Claudine and Isaiah enjoy the view from the rooftop deck. “A place that provided a sense of serenity was huge for us, especially living in the city and with our busy lifestyle,” say the couple. “We wanted a place we can come home to and feel relaxed and at peace.”
Sun loungers are integrated into the roof terrace, which features timber decking and lush landscaping.
The central north-facing courtyard allows natural light and sun to penetrate the home’s core. As the site is relatively small, the more expansive outdoor space is found on the roof terrace.
The screened porch at the rear of the property overlooks the forest, and it was a response to the request of architect Tom Knezic’s mother for a space that embraced the morning light from the east. “I got a lot of head scratching from people wondering why you would put a porch on the back—but it’s actually kind of nice to look at the forest, and you get the east light,” says Knezic. “It also means we have three aspects, while it’s more typical to have just the single aspect toward the lake.”
The front deck overlooks the lake and features an outdoor kitchen, fully enabling an indoor/outdoor lifestyle that reflects the “summer camp” inspiration.
In its previous life, the courtyard was "an afterthought," sparsely outfitted with plastic furniture. "For us, it was an opportunity to do something special," says Rami Zeidan, CEO and founder of Life House.
The home is situated on a steep site and is accessed from a cedar stair that leads to a wraparound deck on the east side of the house. The construction all follows the shape of the cliff. “The vision was to hold to the expansive and unobstructed feeling of the land,” says the owner. “If I were to build something else, I would consider finding a flatter space or building near a field. Sometimes it’s just nice to walk on a flat surface.”
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
A vintage Malm fireplace is paired with Pebble seats "K" by Atelier Vierkant.
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
With views of the San Jacinto Mountains, the half-acre lot serves as an idyllic setting for entertaining and relaxing. In addition to the pool, the fenced-in area also includes an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and detached guest house.
A brand-new rooftop deck gives the owners a private outdoor spot to lounge, entertain, and take in views of the city.
Ipe wood decking and a built-in bench were combined with a vertical cedar slat screen, which "obscures the neighboring houses at the precise height of their rooflines, while allowing sunlight to filter through," says Wittman. A custom-designed, live-edge table has Lucite legs.
The cedar privacy screen that wraps the deck will patina to a natural silver color over time.
A full view of the wood and glass extension, which sits behind the original structure in the rear. Modern dormers were also added to the 1912 brick Edwardian.
Back downstairs, the sliding doors create an expansive opening, allowing for a seamless flow between the living area and the backyard patio.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
Set on a 5,556-square foot lot, the majority of the home is tucked behind a cinderblock wall facing the street. Mature Sycamore trees surrounding the property provide ample shading, allowing the landscaped outdoor areas to be enjoyed even on the warmest of days.
Although the orientation of the site was not ideal as the extension faces south, the strategic location of the addition and high-level kitchen window draws sunlight deep into the space in winter, while the deep window reveals restricts sunlight penetration in the summer months.
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
The original main house.
The homeowners are constantly entertaining, and the expansive patio is a prime gathering spot.
Of the exterior cladding, Bryant notes, “Simple brick and cement render were chosen to not compete with the bold and heroic form.”
The gabled form of the building is sliced open at the entrance to reveal a deliberately placed tree. This building houses four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen; the main living spaces are located in the second building.
The home also has a private rooftop deck with city views.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
A steel-finned facade of Triple Fronted Revival wraps the lower-level extension and provides separation from the driveway.
The Trex elevated wraparound deck is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
This library's fish pond serves a dual purpose: it teaches visitors about aquatic farming, and provides water for the surrounding hydroponics.
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