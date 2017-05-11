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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
The Ex of In House exterior
A huge rock that Liebermann picked out himself as as a diving board into the pool. Liebermann was very proud to design the house in a way that it reflects in the pool when you first walk in through the front gate. The reflection doubles the size of the house.
The concrete pool and firepit located in the communal courtyard.