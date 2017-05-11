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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/pools, tubs, showers : large

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Large Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

"The pool breaks from the O-shaped plan, drawing you out into the desert toward the mountain views to the south, and is capped by a built-in fire pit bench," say the architects.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
The concrete pool and firepit located in the communal courtyard.