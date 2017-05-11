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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.