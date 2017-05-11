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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/patio, porch, deck : small

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Small Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Carstensen landscaped the backyard and added a simple fire pit circle with chairs. He updated the deck, replacing the vertical posts with screens to create a more open feeling.
Cedar soaking tub and fire pit at night
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The guest house plays with the concept of using stone for decorative purposes. Pujatti deconstructed the “normal” style of building and separated the stones from the concrete.
The facade of the cottage beautifully blends both past and present.
The landscaping outside the master bath.
Entry Court
Carstensen updated the deck, replacing the vertical posts with screen to create a more open feeling.
Carstensen landscaped the backyard and added a simple firepit circle with chairs. This seating area merges easily with the new screened porch.
Garden and greenhouse
Patio with gas firepit
Swimming pool at rear yard
The house sits on a corner lot, which makes the side yard (shown here) also a front yard. Five-and-a-half-year-old Maya (left) and two-and-a-half-year-old Yumi (right) play on the gravel while Mayuko, David, and Shota sit on the bench.
The front uses common materials to the neighborhood in a new modern way. A recessed front porch walls flare out as if to welcome the community
An asymmetrical mailbox incorporates mid-century geometry and new building materials into the front approach.