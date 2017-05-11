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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/locations : side yard

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Side Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Kuo transformed the original back house and attached garage using playful geometries and creative uses of space.
In the family's porch, a natural reed canopy provides protection from the sun. The grounds are covered with gravel.
Chen and Guang worked with Shenshan Landscape Design on the courtyard. "Material is the key point in landscape design," says Liu.
Whitney designed a living wall with a large round mirror for the side garden, where the rescue beagles nap in the sunlight.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
ONE@Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan
The interior courtyard is one of the best rooms in the house, embracing daylight and shadows. Originally designed to hold a tree at the center, the courtyard now includes a fire pit.
The guest house plays with the concept of using stone for decorative purposes. Pujatti deconstructed the “normal” style of building and separated the stones from the concrete.
A Cuadra San Cristóbal courtyard surrounded by vibrant pink walls.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The Ex of In House exterior
The social spaces are located above, maximizing ocean views. A glass guardrail enables a seamless connection to the outdoors.
The home features clean midcentury lines and clerestory windows.
The landscaping outside the master bath.
Entry Court
The three structures are linked by a covered walkway and surround a north-facing courtyard protected from coastal winds. There is no fence to encourage interaction with neighbors.
Shadows of the pergola at rear yard patio
Patio with gas firepit
Swimming pool at rear yard
A 10 foot deep cantilevered roof provides consistent shade pool side in the courtyard
Office courtyard
A quiet, sheltered outdoor dining area