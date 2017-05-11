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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

“The whole building experience was tough, because of the financial strain and because we moved in before the house was completely finished. But now that we’re on the other side, everything was so worth it,” notes Clint.
A roof terrace with built-in seating and a large grill looks out to Table Mountain and the surrounding city. “I’m very much into braaiing,” says Clint, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue, “and wanted a place to grill. Michael took that to the next level and gave us a place where we could barbecue on the roof.”