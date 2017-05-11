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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/locations : garden

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Garden Design Photos and Ideas

A roof terrace with built-in seating and a large grill looks out to Table Mountain and the surrounding city. “I’m very much into braaiing,” says Clint, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue, “and wanted a place to grill. Michael took that to the next level and gave us a place where we could barbecue on the roof.”
West plays on the steps that carry the family members from the bedroom to the rear garden.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
The walls are painted Behr’s "Polar Bear," and the artwork is by Arnold Réthy. The firm painted the ceiling beams running throughout "Space Black" by Behr. "Painting the beams in a darker color emphasized that they run from front to back," says the firm. "This came back to celebrating the timeless, indoor/outdoor experience that continues to drive demand for renovated Eichlers."
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The three structures are linked by a covered walkway and surround a north-facing courtyard protected from coastal winds. There is no fence to encourage interaction with neighbors.
Garden and greenhouse
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond
A quiet, sheltered outdoor dining area