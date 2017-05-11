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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/locations : desert

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Desert Design Photos and Ideas

"The pool breaks from the O-shaped plan, drawing you out into the desert toward the mountain views to the south, and is capped by a built-in fire pit bench," say the architects.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
A striped hammock is perfectly placed for relaxing and taking in the sunset.
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
Entry Court
View over the Canal
Street view of the double gable
Canal House along the Arizona Canal in Phoenix, AZ
Cor-ten steel gate
Garage and Cor-ten steel site fence
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
The front uses common materials to the neighborhood in a new modern way. A recessed front porch walls flare out as if to welcome the community
A 10 foot deep cantilevered roof provides consistent shade pool side in the courtyard
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond
Office courtyard