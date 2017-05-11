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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/lighting : landscape

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Landscape Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
“We had these incredible live oak trees, and so we built the house around the trees and the view,” says Raike.
The Olmos Park Residence sits in an established neighborhood in San Antonio. Heavy limestone walls screen neighbors on both sides, while the fourth side opens up to a verdant flood basin.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
The Ex of In House exterior
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
Escape with nature.
Garden and greenhouse
Garage and Cor-ten steel site fence
Shadows of the pergola at rear yard patio
Front deck and facade
Patio with gas firepit