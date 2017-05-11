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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/landscapes : walkways

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Walkways Design Photos and Ideas

The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
Richie walks through the shared plaza between the main house and ADU.
Kuo transformed the original back house and attached garage using playful geometries and creative uses of space.
The backyard is a protected retreat out of the wind. The team added a balcony off the kitchen at the third floor. It has a ship’s ladder to access the roof deck, in order to service solar panels installed there. The balcony also has a grill for cooking al-fresco. “You gotta be able to go out back and barbecue – this is the beach after all,” says Levy.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
The couple planned out all of the exterior landscaping themselves. "[It was] painstaking, the time spent measuring," says Emily.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Clara spent most of her renovation efforts on the backyard, transforming it into her vision of an English countryside.
“The height of the new extension has been kept low, while still keeping all interior spaces on one level,” says the firm. “This approach led us to establish the project’s design identity in detail and materiality rather than in a ‘grand architectural gesture.’"
The new brick-and-wood pavilion faces north for optimal sun exposure.
Whitney designed a living wall with a large round mirror for the side garden, where the rescue beagles nap in the sunlight.
West plays on the steps that carry the family members from the bedroom to the rear garden.
If you already have a projector, white sheets and some popcorn are all you need to create your own outdoor cinema. Alternatively, you can set up a backyard screening with a monitor, TV stand, and an extension cord.
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
The house is broken up so that the natural site flows through the courtyard, which has a fire pit and a hot tub.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
The walls are painted Behr’s "Polar Bear," and the artwork is by Arnold Réthy. The firm painted the ceiling beams running throughout "Space Black" by Behr. "Painting the beams in a darker color emphasized that they run from front to back," says the firm. "This came back to celebrating the timeless, indoor/outdoor experience that continues to drive demand for renovated Eichlers."
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
The guest house plays with the concept of using stone for decorative purposes. Pujatti deconstructed the “normal” style of building and separated the stones from the concrete.
A striped hammock is perfectly placed for relaxing and taking in the sunset.
For the landscape and redesigned pool area, Terremoto kept “their movies simple and elemental,” matching the subtractive approach taken in the house. The firm collaborated with Farnham on the design of the long-span pergola, which is cleverly engineered to only need four support posts.
The social spaces are located above, maximizing ocean views. A glass guardrail enables a seamless connection to the outdoors.
The home features clean midcentury lines and clerestory windows.
The concrete pool and firepit located in the communal courtyard.
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
The three structures are linked by a covered walkway and surround a north-facing courtyard protected from coastal winds. There is no fence to encourage interaction with neighbors.
Shadows of the pergola at rear yard patio
Swimming pool at rear yard
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
The front uses common materials to the neighborhood in a new modern way. A recessed front porch walls flare out as if to welcome the community
An asymmetrical mailbox incorporates mid-century geometry and new building materials into the front approach.
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond