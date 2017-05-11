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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/landscapes : raised planters

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Raised Planters Design Photos and Ideas

Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
“The whole building experience was tough, because of the financial strain and because we moved in before the house was completely finished. But now that we’re on the other side, everything was so worth it,” notes Clint.
A roof terrace with built-in seating and a large grill looks out to Table Mountain and the surrounding city. “I’m very much into braaiing,” says Clint, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue, “and wanted a place to grill. Michael took that to the next level and gave us a place where we could barbecue on the roof.”
Clara spent most of her renovation efforts on the backyard, transforming it into her vision of an English countryside.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
Backyard
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Front deck and facade
Office courtyard