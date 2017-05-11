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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/landscapes : gardens

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Gardens Design Photos and Ideas

Red- and blue-pigmented cement augments the color palette of the courtyard.
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
The couple planned out all of the exterior landscaping themselves. "[It was] painstaking, the time spent measuring," says Emily.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
West plays on the steps that carry the family members from the bedroom to the rear garden.
If you already have a projector, white sheets and some popcorn are all you need to create your own outdoor cinema. Alternatively, you can set up a backyard screening with a monitor, TV stand, and an extension cord.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
A gravel trail winds through greenery into the entryway of the home, reinforcing the parklike nature of the site.
The repurposed and restored open-air dining pavilion provides guests with a lush backdrop.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The facade of the cottage beautifully blends both past and present.
Garden and greenhouse
A spacious outdoor deck with a path that leads down to the lake.
Swimming pool at rear yard
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond
An asymmetrical mailbox incorporates mid-century geometry and new building materials into the front approach.
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond
A quiet, sheltered outdoor dining area