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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
The repurposed and restored open-air dining pavilion provides guests with a lush backdrop.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
Garden and greenhouse
Firepit and wire fox terrier with hardscape and landscape to exterior dining terrace at raised deck beyond