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All Photos/outdoor/patio, porch, deck : decomposed granite/landscapes : boulders

Outdoor Decomposed Granite Patio, Porch, Deck Boulders Design Photos and Ideas

Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
A rendering of Kanye West's housing development is brutalist in form and muted in color.
The landscaping outside the master bath.
A spacious outdoor deck with a path that leads down to the lake.
A quiet, sheltered outdoor dining area